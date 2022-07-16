Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 16 ,2022
WI vs IND ODI Series: Who is ahead of whom in numbers?
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/BCCI
India and West Indies have clashed in a total of 136 ODI matches in the past.
Image: BCCI
In terms of matches won, India is ahead of West Indies, as the Men in Blue have returned with a total of 67 wins.
Image: BCCI
West Indies have won 63 matches against India in the ODI format.
Image: BCCI
A total of four matches between West Indies and India have ended with no results.
Image: PTI
India are also ahead of the Windies with a win percentage of 49.26.
Image: BCCI
The Caribbean team, meanwhile, has a win percentage of 46.32.
Image: BCCI
West Indies are ahead of India in the no. of matches won while playing at their home, as they have emerged as winners on 20 ocassions.
Image: BCCI
While playing in the West Indies, India have won only 16 games.
Image: BCCI
India and West Indies are scheduled to lock horns in a 3-match ODI series in West Indies, which begins on July 22.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
