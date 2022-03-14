William Hurt no more: Award-winning performances by Oscar-winning actor
William Hurt won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his 1985 film 'Kiss Of The Spider Woman.'
The late actor's one of the most beloved films is 'Broadcast New,' which was written and directed by James L. Brooks.
Willaim Hurt played the role of a lawyer in the 1981 romance drama Body Heat.' He was much lauded for his performance in the film.
Hurt gave a lasting performance in the 2005 film 'A History Of Violence' within 10 minutes of his screentime.
Hurt played the role of a travel guide in the 1988 film 'The Accidental Tourist.' The movie was nominated for the Academy Awards for the Best Picture.
The much-beloved film 'The Big Chill' saw Hurt play the role of Nick Carlton. The film was a light-hearted comedy-drama helmed by Lawrence Kasdan.
