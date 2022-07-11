Sneha Biswas
Jul 11 ,2022
Wimbledon 2022: Tom Cruise to Andrew Garfield; celebs who attended men's singles final
Tom Hiddleston attended Wimbledon 2022 wearing a blue shirt and navy blue blazer which he paired with a matching tie and pants.
Image: Instagram@soulr.co
Andrew Garfield graced the event as he was spotted among the audience donning a beige and white outfit.
Image: Instagram@soulr.co
Kate Winslet was also seen enjoying the match as she sat with the audience.
Image: Instagram@soulr.co
Tom Cruise wore a white shirt, blue tie and matching suit and pants to witness the final match.
Image: Instagram@classiclub_
Matt Smith was also among those top celebs who witnessed the entire match.
Image: Instagram@kinoman_kaz
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were sitting next to each other throughout the game.
Image: Instagram@jasonstatham_fan2020
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also enjoyed themselves while watching the sport.
Image: Instagram@classiclub_
