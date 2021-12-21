Winter solstice 2021: All you need to know about the longest night of the year
Unsplash
This year's winter solstice is occurring onTuesday, December 21, at 3.58 pm GMT in the Northern Hemisphere, marking the first official shortest day of winter and the longest night.
Unsplash
The winter solstice, sometimes known as 'midwinter', marks the day when the North Pole is tilted farthest away from sun, making shortest day and longest night of the year.
Unsplash
After the solstice, days will gradually get longer, bit by bit up until the summer solstice that takes place on June 21 in summers.
Twitter/@EnergyEnginee11
Astronomers mark the beginning of winter season with the winter solstice when the Earth’s North Pole points directly away from the sun, at about 23.4 degrees.
Twitter/@JaneHoodless
Just as winter solstice occurs, another astronomical event Ursid meteor shower will likely peak on morning of Dec. 22.
Unsplash
This year's winter solstice will witness the rare “Christmas Star” or Star of Bethlehem for first time in 800 years.
Twitter/@ClareE_D