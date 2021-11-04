With light and colours, India celebrates Diwali 2021
AP
As the fear of COVID-19 continues to loom over India as the rest of the world, the country on Thursday celebrated Diwali.
Under protocols, the citizens with their friends and families in their own way spread light- some through traditional lamps while others through the lights of the bulb- to symbolize the victory of light over darkness, of good over evil.
Particularly lit was the north Indian city of Ayodhya, which witnessed a mind-boggling show of lights and colours.
Over 9 lakh 'diyas' were lit at the Ram Ki Paidi by the Saryu river bank, creating a new Guinness world record of the largest display of oil lamps.
A laser and fireworks show followed, illuminating the city’s lanes and river banks.
