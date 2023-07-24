Abheet Sajwan
With more grandeur, ITPO complex redeveloped ahead of G20 meet
Credit: Republic
The redeveloped ITPO complex which is set to host India's G20 Leaders meetings will be inaugurated on July 26.
The venue, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.
The ITPO complex is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The redeveloped and modern International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world.
The complex is a perfect venue for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.
At Level-3 of the Convention Centre, a massive seating capacity for 7,000 people exists.
The exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas.
The IECC also has a magnificient amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals.
The amphitheatre sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events
The complex also has a provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces, aiming at the convenience of the visitors.
