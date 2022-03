The story of the 1997 iconic film Ishq starring Kajol, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan along with Ajay Devgn revolves around Businessmen Ranjit and Harbanslal wanting their children Ajay and Madhu to marry each other. However, Madhu falls in love with Raja, a mechanic, while Ajay falls in love with Kajal, a poor woman. IMAGE: Instagram/iammahendra22