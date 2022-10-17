Suraj Alva
Oct 17 ,2022
With Sri Lanka no match for Namibia, a look at major upsets in T20 World Cup
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Sri Lanka were the favourites to win the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia.
Image: t20worldcup
Namibia was expected to give Sri Lanka a run for its money but ended up upsetting the Asia Cup winners by 55 runs.
Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter
Afghanistan created the biggest upset of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 when they beat West Indies in a low-scoring encounter.
Image: AP
Afghanistan restricted West Indies to 117 runs to win the match by six runs in a low-scoring thriller.
Image: AP
Netherlands made the biggest shock in the T20 World Cup history beating England at Lords in the 2009 edition
Image: ICC/Twitter
The Netherlands chased down the target of 163 runs with four wickets to spare to register their first-ever win over England.
Image: ICC/Twitter
The 2007 ICC World T20 witnessed Bangladesh handing the West Indies an unceremonious exit after beating them by 6 wickets.
Image: AP
Zimbabwe handed Australia Aussies a humiliating loss in the first match of their campaign. Brendon Tayor's half-century guided the team to 5 wicket win
Image: @ICC/Twitter
