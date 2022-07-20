Prachi Arya
Jul 20 ,2022
Woh Beetey Din: Pop star Tanya Singhh, Yohani & more noted stars attend launch party
IMAGE: Instagram/Varinder Chawla
Sri Lankan singer, Yohani was among the other stars who attended the party of Woh Beetey Din hosted by pop star Tanya Singhh.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Couple Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi also rocked casuals as they attended the Woh Beetey Din party in Mumbai last evening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Himansh Kohli was also present at the success party of Woh Beetey Din to cheer for the team.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra donned cool casuals for the success party of the latest song in Mumbai last evening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Subhan Nadiadwala looked cool in all black outfit during the song's launch party in Mumbai last evening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Choreographer Remo D'Souza poses with wife Lizelle at song's launch party.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Pop Star Tanya Singhh throws a party after the release of her song Woh Beetey Din with Turkish actor Ugur Gunes.
IMAGE: Instagram/Varinder Chawla
Prem Raj Soni, who made his debut as a director with the latest song, looks dapper at the party.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
