Women's Day 2022: 'Mai' to 'Jazbaa,' films and shows with powerful mother characters
Image: Instagram/@jazbaafilm/@netflix_in
Sakshi Tanwar surely wowed the audience with her fierce role as a mother in the latest Netflix series, 'Mai.' She proved to what extent a mother can go for her children.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
The 2017 thriller drama 'Mom' saw Sridevi play the role of a fierce stepmother who seeks revenge from the rapists of her stepdaughter.
Image: Twitter/@raviopatra
While Amitabh Bachchan was the highlight of the entire film 'Paa,' Vidya Balan's role as Auro's mother won hearts.
Image: Twitter/@Bollywoodirect
The 2018 film 'Helicopter Eela' showcased how a single mother does everything to provide a good life to her child.
Image: Twitter/@HelicopterEela
Raveena Tandon-starrer Aranyak' showcased a strong female police officer who leaves no stones unturned to bring justice to a teenage girl.
Image: Twitter/@ranjoydey
Madhuri Dixit surely left the viewers stunned with her ace acting skills and strong motherly role in 'The Fame Game.'
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2015 film 'Jazbaa' shows what a mother can do for her children.
Image: Instagram/@jazbaafilm