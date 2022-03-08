Women's Day 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai: Actors who represented India globally

Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with the action series 'Quantico'. Ever since then, she has starred in several Hollywood movies including 'Baywatch', 'The Matrix Resurrections' and more.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is recognised globally for her stints in movies like 'The Mistress of Spices', 'Bride & Prejudice', 'The Pink Panther 2' and more.
On the special occasion of Women's Day 2022, Alia Bhatt announced her first Hollywood project alongside Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone'.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Arrangements of Love', a Philip John directorial.
Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage'. The star has already bagged her second Hollywood film. She will star in an upcoming cross-cultural romantic comedy, which will be developed by STXfilms.
Tabu has starred in several Hollywood movies including 'Life of Pi' and 'The Namesake'.
Huma Qureshi made her Hollywood debut in the zombie heist film, 'Army of The Dead'.
