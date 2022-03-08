Women's Day 2022: Thought-provoking quotes by trailblazing women in Hollywood
Image: Instagram/ @angelinajolie/ @emmawatson
Beyonce: "I don’t like to gamble but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.”
Image: Instagram/ @beyonce
Melissa McCarthy: "Hollywood wants to make women so perfect. Perfect hair. Perfect job. Perfect manners … I know some of the most beautiful women, and they are so weird. That’s what makes them funny and captivating,”
Image: Instagram/ @melissamccarthy
Emma Stone: "Confidence is the only key … I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself,”
Image: Instagram/ @emmastonz
Emma Watson: "I’m very interested in truth, in finding ways to be messy and unsure and flawed and incredible and great and my fullest self, all wrapped into one,”
Image: Instagram/ @emmawatson.dreams
Anne Hathaway: “A man told me that for a woman, I was very opinionated. I said, ‘for a man, you’re kind of ignorant,’"
Image: Instagram/ @annehathaway
Demi Lovato: “I wish I could tell every young girl with an eating disorder, or who has harmed herself in any way, that she’s worthy of life and that her life has meaning. You can overcome and get through anything,”
Image: Instagram/ @ddlovato
Angelina Jolie: "Every woman has a right not only to independence and security but to live her life to the full and to express herself to the full, including through art and ideas as well as politics,”
Image: Instagram/ @angelinajolie