Women's Day: Popular TV shows with strong female leads
mainkuchbhikarsaktihoon
Anupamaa is a story of a housewife who is ambitions in a bid to raise her family. After she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices, she decides to live on her own terms as an independent woman.
Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly
The story revolves around Sneha Mathur, a doctor working in Mumbai, who returns to her village and becomes a role model for various young women.
Image: Instagram/@mainkuchbhikarsaktihoon
Imlie, who is a smart village belle, is forced to marry a journalist after which she fights for her right, giving inspiration to many.
Image: Instagram/@imlie_official_fanpage_
Rajani is a middle-class housewife who fights against the injustices and government laxity that affect the common man.
Image: Instagram/@dayaghana
The story revolves around Saumya, who is an intersex, faces discrimination and humiliation in everyday life. She fights back for herself and her community.
Image: Instagram/@fan_of_queen_rubina
Sandhya, an educated woman, has always dreamt of becoming an IPS officer. Despite the stiff opposition from her in-laws, she is able to achieve her dream with her husband, Sooraj's help.
Image: Instagram/@sandhya_rathi67