Women's World Cup: 6 key records India aims to break in must-win game vs SA
Image: @bcciwomen/Twitter
Smriti Mandhana is only four boundaries away from reaching 650 fours across formats
Image: @bcciwomen/Twitter
Flamboyant skipper Mithali Raj needs only 47 runs to surpass Janette Brittin in order to rank as the second-highest run-getter in a World Cups
Image: @bcciwomen/Twitter
Young gun Shafali Verma is six fours shy of completing 50 fours in the ODI format
Image: @bcciwomen/Twitter
Mithali Raj is 96 runs away from registering 5000 runs in both away and neutral ODIs
Image: @icc/Twitter
Deepti needs only four wickets to reach 150 international wickets
Image: @bcciwomen/Twitter