Women's World Cup: India registers comfortable 107-run win over Pakistan; See pictures
Image: BCCI
India started its innings on a good note as Smriti Mandhana smashed an amazing half-century.
Image: BCCI
Pakistan bowlers bounced back strongly and dismissed India's middle-order early for less than 120 runs.
Image: ICC
Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu were quick to pick wickets as they scalped two wickets each.
Image: ICC
However, India managed to somehow keep its lower-order batting intact with Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana forging a crucial partnership.
Image: BCCI
After setting a target of 245 runs to win, Indian bowlers came back to defend the total and the first breakthrough came in the 11th over.
Image: ICC
Rajeshwari Gayakwad was phenomenal with the ball as she picked up 4 wickets in 10 overs to help India gain the upper hand.
Image: BCCI
Pooja Vastrakar was awarded the player of the match for putting on an impressive batting performance and rescuing her side in the first innings.
Image: BCCI