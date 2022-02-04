World Cancer Day: Sonali Bendre to Tahira Kashyap, B-town celebs who defeated the disease
Image: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre
Actor Manisha Koirala was detected with ovarian cancer in 2012. She underwent treatment in Mumbai and USA and has been cancer-free for over eight years now.
Image: Instagram/@m_koirala
Actor Sonali Bendre Behl had announced in July 2018 that she was suffering from metastatic cancer. She was treated for the disease in New York till December 2018, after which she recovered.
Image: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre
Tahira Kashyap, filmmaker and author, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She now regularly shares posts of her cancer recovery, and even urges all to perform regular self examinations.
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyap
Actor Sanjay Dutt suffered from lung cancer, announcing in August 2020 that he was taking a break from work. He announced in October 2020 that he had recovered from the disease.
Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
Director Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in January 2019. He underwent surgery around the same time and was back to full fitness by the same year.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Actor Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2009. She announced in April 2020 that she was cancer-free.
Image: Instagram/@lisaraniray
Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar battled urinary bladder cancer and underwent surgery for it in August 2020. In October last year, he shared that he had recovered from the disease.
Image: Instagram/@maheshmanjrekar
Veteran actor Mumtaz was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. Today, she is involved in various initiatives for breast cancer survivors, even starring in the film '1 a Minute.'
Image: Instagram/@tanyamadhvani
Actor Nafisa Ali was detected with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She had shared in July last year that the disease was in 'remission.'
Image: Instagram/@nafisaalisodhi
Director Anurag Basu was diagnosed with promyelocytic leukemia - a type of blood cancer in 2004. He had shared that doctors had given him only 2 months to live, but he beat the disease eventually.
Image: Instagram/@anuragbasuofficial