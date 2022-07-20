Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 20 ,2022
World Chess Day 2022: Top Indian grandmasters besides Viswanathan Anand & Praggnanandhaa
Image: PTI
Widely known as the greatest Indian chess player of all time, the World No. 12 ranked Vishwanathan Anand became the country's 1st Grand Master in 1988.
Image: PTI
16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa is the 5th youngest GM in history. He recently made headlines for defeating the World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen twice.
Image: PTI
Harikrishna Pentala became India's youngest GM in 2001. He has won many accolades for the nation and is currently ranked 25th in the World.
Image: @gmharikrishna/Instagram
Vidit Gujrathi was India's 30th player to earn the title of a GM. He is currently ranked 28th in the world rankings.
Image: @viditchess/Instagram
Erigaisi Arjun became a grandmaster in 2018 when he was only 14 years old. He is the reigning senior national champion and ranks 46 in the world.
Image: @arjun_erigaisi/Instagram
Gukesh D became the 3rd youngest person to become a grandmaster in 2019. He is currently ranked 54th in the world rankings.
Image: @shj_masters/Twitter
SL Narayanan became India's 41st grandmaster in 2015. He currently ranks 89th in the world.
Image: @GMNarayananSL/Twitter
Nihal Sarin became a grandmaster at the age of 14 years old. He is currently one of the top 10 players in the country.
Image: @SchachBL/Twitter
Grandmaster Sasikiran Krishnan made rose to fame after defeating Vishwanathan Anand in the World Cup Chess 2002.
Image: @GMSasikiran/Twitter
GM Abhijeet Gupta became the 3rd Indian to win the World Junior Chess Championship in 2008 and went to receive the coveted Arjuna Award in 2018.
Image: @abhijeetgupta1610/Instagram
