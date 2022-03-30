World Idli Day: Here are some interesting facts about Idli
According to food historians, idli first originated in Indonesia, which is known for its long tradition of fermented food.
World Idli Day is the brainchild of Eniyavan, a popular idli caterer from Chennai. In 2015, he made 1,328 varieties of idlis to commemorate this day.
To celebrate the day, a giant 44-kilogram idli was cut by a bureaucrat to seal the deal and declare March 30 as World Idli Day.
According to the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), ‘Space Idlis’ have been developed along with a chutney powder and sambar powder that can be sent to space for astronauts.
Some theories believe that the word idli was derived from ‘Iddalige’, and was mentioned in a Kannada work of 920 AD.
Tamil people first mentioned it as ‘Itali’ in the 17th century.
