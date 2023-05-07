Shreya Pandey
May 07 ,2023
World Laughter Day: 5 actors who aced comic roles
@johnnylever/Instagram, @brahmanandam/Instagram
Paresh Rawal is a popular face in comedy movies. He has been a part of several epitome comedy films like Hera Pheri, OMG, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
ANI
Known for his great comic timing, Johnny Lever is one of the most popular comedy actors. He was last seen in the 2023 series Pop Kaun.
@johnnylever/Instagram
Rajpal Yadav is one of the most popular comedy actors. He starred in movies like Chup Chup Ke, Dhol, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Shehzada, Dream Girl 2 and many others.
@rajpalyadav/Instagram
Govardan Asrani, popularly referred to as Asrani, is a pivotal name amongst comedy actors. Some of his famous movies are Namak Haraam, Sholay, Rafoo Chakkar.
@asraniofficial/Instagram
Brahmanandam has become synonymous with comedy with his work in Telugu cinema. He is best known for his role in Sarrainodu, Yevadu, Happy Lingaa among others.
@brahmanandam/Instagram
Find Out More