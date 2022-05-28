World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Check out these tips to follow for a clean period
The vagina is a self-cleaning organ, so, avoid douching or refrain from using chemical or scented products down there.
Lack of hygiene during periods can lead to Reproductive tract infections and cause major health problems.
Lack of hygiene during periods can lead to Bacterial vaginosis.
Washing hands after changing sanitary napkins is a good idea as it will help you avoid any yeast infection.
Don't leave the tampon inserted for a longer time as it may cause Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS).
Wearing the pad, cup, or tampon for too long can result in fungal infections.
