Swati Singh
Oct 10 ,2022
World Mental Health Day: B-town Celebs who opened up about battling depression
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/@aliabhatt
Deepika Padukone has always been honest about battling depression. Earlier, she even disclosed being diagnosed with clinical depression.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Ileana D'Cruz is very open about her constant struggle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder and depression.
Image: Instagram/@ileana_official
In 2019, Alia Bhatt revealed that she had been facing some minor anxiety attacks, which come and go.
Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt
Shraddha Kapoor revealed how she battled severe anxiety issues that she had been dealing from a long time.
Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Anushka Sharma has also been quite vocal about having anxiety and getting treated for the same.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Varun Dhawan revealed that he was depressed while playing a psycho in the movie ‘Badlapur.’
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
