World Music Day 2022: Alia Bhatt & other actors who showcased their hidden singing talents
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to some of the iconic songs namely "Rang Barse," "Main Yahaan Tu Wahaan," "O Saathi Re" and many others.
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Priyanka Chopra's singing talent came out in front of the audience as she sang the song "Tinka Tinka" from her film, 'Bluff Master.'
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Alia Bhatt has showcased his singing talents through many songs such as "Humsafar," "Tum Se hi, "Ikk Kudi" and more.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Hrithik Roshan lant his voice to the iconic song "Senorita" from his hit movie, 'Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara.'
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Juhi Chawla left her fans in shock when she sang the song "Chalo Jaane Do" from the movie, 'Bhoothnath.'
Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla
Ayushmann Khurrana has showcased his stellar singing talent with the song "Pani Da Rang" in his debut film 'Vicky Donor.'
Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk
Shraddha Kapoor left her fans stunned as she sang the song "Teri Galiyaan" in her film 'Ek Villain.'
Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Parineeti Chopra lent her voice to the songs "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin," " Teri Mitti" and "Matlabi Yariyan."
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra