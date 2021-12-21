World Saree Day 2021: Katrina to Deepika celebs who wowed fans with their traditional look
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Katrina Kaif kickstarted her wedding festivities with Vicky Kaushal in this beautiful pastel tule saree that also paid ode to her mother's English roots.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Deepika Padukone made yet another fashion statement in her all-black look. She wore a tule saree with a high collared blouse and topped off the look with a waist belt.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Alia Bhatt stunned in her Bollywood-Esque red chiffon as she kickstarted the promotions of her movie 'RRR'.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Janhvi Kapoor donned this eye-catching bright green saree with silver embellishments as she celebrated the festivals of lights this year.
Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld
Madhuri Dixit never fails to nail her traditional looks, this time around she chose a black saree with sparkling design and paired with a halter neck blouse.
Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld
Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated Diwali as she looked effortlessly flawless in her simple-yet-elegant red and green silk saree.
Image: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
In the case of Kiara Advani, all that glitters is definitely gold. The actor wore this stunning gold ensemble for her movie 'Indoo Ki Jawani'.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Sara Ali Khan ditched the traditional saree pattern and wore a uber-cool saree with popular Bollywood catchphrases printed on it.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Rani Mukerji donned a stylish saree with huge patterns printed all over and topped it off with red glass bangles.
Image: Instagram/@houseofmasaba