World Thyroid Day: Foods to avoid if you're diagnosed with hyper/ hypothyroidism
Image: Instagram/@chirofrey
Soy may inhibit the action of thyroid hormones in the organs of the body. So, a person suffering from hypothyroidism should avoid taking it in his meal.
Image: Instagram/@thegrocerystoresydney
Cruciferous Vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, kale, and sprouts reduce the thyroid's ability to absorb iodine. A person dealing with hypothyroidism should not include these vegetables in his diet.
Image: Instagram/@being_nutritious
Fatty foods decrease thyroid hormone production in the body, therefore aggravating hypothyroidism.
Image: Instagram/@ikonic_force
Too much intake of fibres can cause difficulties during the treatment of hypothyroidism.
Image: Instagram/@reboostuk
Avoid stimulants like coffee, or other caffeinated meals or drinks as they aggravate hyperthyroidism.
Image: Instagram/@coffeerepubco
Alcohol intake raises the risk of osteoporosis in patients suffering from hyperthyroidism.
Image: Instagram/@sir_old_monk
A person with hyperthyroidism should avoid drinking whole milk, he should rather take skim or organic milk.
Image: Instagram/@sunita.9067