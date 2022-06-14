World's most lucrative sports leagues; IPL surpasses EPL and NBA
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
The IPL's media rights were sold for a whopping sum of $13.4 million for the next five years, helping it become the second richest league only behind the National Football League (NFL).
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
The NFL is the world's most lucrative sports league and is valued at a staggering valuation of $17 million.
Image: AP
The IPL's latest media rights bid has helped it pass the English Premier League and the Major Baseball League, which are valued at $11 million each.
Image: AP
Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association is valued at $2 million.
Image: Twitter@NBA
Disney's Star Sports Network acquired the competition's TV rights for Rs 23,575 crores.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Meanwhile, the digital rights were acquired by Viacom 18 for Rs 20,500 crores.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI