Hardika Gupta
Mar 04 ,2023
WPL 2023: Kiara Advani looks pretty in pink jumpsuit
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
Kiara Advani recently attended the opening ceremony of the inaugural Women's Premier League.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
At the event, she set the stage on fire dancing to songs from her films.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
For her performance, Advani wore a backless pink sequinned jumpsuit. She completed her look with silver boots.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
The Shershaah actor opted for soft curls.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
She wore pink-toned make-up. Shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks and pink lips looked good on her.
@kiaraadvani/Instagram
