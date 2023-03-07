Vishal Tiwari
Mar 07 ,2023
WPL 2023: Overseas cricketers play Holi in India
Image: Twitter/RCB
Australian star Ellyse Perry on Tuesday celebrated Holi with her teammates at WPL 2023.
Image: Twitter/RCB
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana also joined the celebrations that took place at their team hotel.
Image: Twitter/RCB
RCB played against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023 on Monday and lost by 9 wickets.
Image: Twitter/RCB
In its first match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, RCB went down by 60 runs.
Image: Twitter/RCB
RCB have played two matches in WPL 2023 thus far and have lost both games.
Image: Twitter/RCB
Despite the poor results, RCB players took part in the festival of colours on Tuesday.
Image: Twitter/RCB
RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson also joined the players in celebrating Holi.
Image: Twitter/RCB
RCB are slated to play against another bottom-ranked side Gujarat Giants on March 8.
Image: Twitter/RCB
English cricketer and UP Warriorz star Lauren Bell also took part in Holi celebrations.
Image: Lauren Bell/Instagram
UP Warriorz all-rounder Grace Harris uploaded an image of herself playing Holi with her teammates in India.
Image: Grace Harris/Instagram
