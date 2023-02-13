Vishal Tiwari
WPL Auction: Big-name players who went unsold
Image: BCCI
Dani Wyatt of England, who had a base price of Rs. 50 lakh, went unsold at the WPL auction.
Image: CWI
Punam Raut of India, who had a base price of Rs. 40 lakh, went unsold at the WPL auction.
Image: BCCI
Katherine Brunt of England, who had a base price of Rs. 50 lakh, went unsold at the WPL auction.
Image: ECB
Amy Jones of England, who had a base price of Rs. 40 lakh, went unsold at the WPL auction.
Image: CWI
Alana King of Australia, who had a base price of Rs. 40 lakh, went unsold at the WPL auction.
Image: BCCI
Mignon du Preez of South Africa, who had a base price of Rs. 40 lakh, went unsold at the WPL auction.
Image: PCB
Charlotte Dean of England, who had a base price of Rs. 40 lakh, went unsold at the WPL auction.
Image: CWI
Suzie Bates of New Zealand, who had a base price of Rs. 30 lakh, went unsold at the WPL auction.
Image: AP
