Wrestlers with most wins in WWE history
Shawn Michaels competed in 1776 matches and won on 1234 of those occasions making him 5th on the all-time WWE leaderboard.
Canadian WWE star Bret Hart is fourth in terms of most wins having won 1469 times.
Glenn Thomas Jacobs, famously known as the Big Red Machine Kane has 1486 wins and is 3rd on the list for most wins.
The Undertaker is 2nd for the most wins, having won 1699 matches in his WWE career.
John Cena holds the record for the most wins in WWE's history winning 1743 out of the 2198 matches he competed in.
