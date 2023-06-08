Vishal Tiwari
Jun 08 ,2023
WTC Final 2023: 3 Major Talking Points from Day 1
Image: ICC
Mohammed Siraj provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck.
Image: ICC
1. David Warner, however, managed to pull things for England with a solid batting display.
Image: ICC
He forged a crucial partnership with Marnus Labuschagne at the start of the first innings.
Image: ICC
2. After Warner & Labuschagne's dismissal, Steve Smith and Travis Head took over the charge.
Image: AP
While Smith (96*) scored a classic half-century, Head (146*) smashed a magnificent hundred. The duo is still batting.
Image: ICC
3. R Ashwin's absence from the playing XI also became a major talking points among experts.
Image: ICC
Pundits felt Ashwin deserved a place in the final but Rohit cited conditions as the reason for his exclusion.
Image: ICC
