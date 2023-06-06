Saksham nagar
Jun 06 ,2023
WTC Final: India's Predicted XI vs Australia
Image: BCCI
Team India's predicted XI vs Australia in WTC Final 2023.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team and will be opening for his team vs Australia in WTC Final 2023.
Image: BCCI
Shubman Gill has been performing brilliantly in all three formats recently and he shall open with Rohit Sharma in WTC Final 2023.
Image: BCCI
Cheteshwar Pujara has been scoring runs for Team India in Test format for the last few years and shall play at number 3 vs Australia in WTC Final 2023.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli has roared back to form in the last few months and might yet again lead the team's middle order vs Australia in the WTC Final 2023.
Image: BCCI
Ajinkya Rahane has made a comeback in the Indian Test side and based on his domestic and previous performance he shall play at number 5 in the WTC Final.
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan has been named as injured Rishabh Pant's replacement and he shall make his Test debut vs Australia in the WTC Final.
Image: PTI
Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the top all-rounders of the team in previous times and he might get a place in the team's XI for the WTC Final.
Image: BCCI
R Ashwin has been Team India's premium spinner for a decade and also has an appealing record overseas. He might play against Australia in the WTC Final.
Image: AP
Shardul Thakur played well on his last England tour and might also find a place in the team based on his previous record in the WTC Final vs Australia.
Image: AP
Mohammed Shami might be leading the Indian pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence and shall also play in the WTC Final vs Australia.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Siraj might be Shami's partner in the WTC Final vs Australia and shall also play the responsibility to take wickets with the new ball.
Image: AP
Find Out More