Aryan Suraj
Jun 04 ,2023
WTC Final: Top 5 players to watch out for
Image-AP
The WTC Final will start on June 7, 2023, and India will face one of its biggest competitors, Australia.
Image-AP
Let's take a look at the top 5 players to watch out for in the WTC 2023 final.
Image-AP
5. Mohammed Shami will be taking charge of the pace attack for India. Shami won the purple cap in the IPL with 28 wickets in 16 games.
Image-BCCI
4. The prolific Australian batsman Steve Smith has established himself as one of the world's best Test cricket players.
Image-AP
3. Shubman Gill had an outstanding season in the Indian Premier League 2023 and ended up scoring 890 runs in 17 games; his form seems to assist India.
Image-BCCI
2. Mitchell Starc, the Australian team's left-arm pacer, would surely be vital in beating the Indian top order.
Image-AP
1. Virat Kohli has 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26 in 24 Tests against Australia, with eight tons and five fifties. His highest possible score is 186.
Image-AP
