Vishal Tiwari
Jun 05 ,2023
WTC Final: Top five key battles to watch out for
Image: BCCI
One of the key battles in the WTC final to watch out for is between Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli and Nathan Lyon is another key battle to look for in the World Test Championship final.
Image: BCCI
Cheteshwar Pujara vs Mitchell Starc is another battle that fans will be hoping to see in the WTC final.
Image: BCCI
Ravi Ashwin vs Steve Smith is probably going to be the most intense battle in the WTC final.
Image: BCCI
Another key battle to look for in the WTC final is between Md Shami and Marnus Labuschagne.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More