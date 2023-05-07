Prateek Arya
May 07 ,2023
WWE Backlash Results: Cody Rhodes upsets Brock Lesnar
Image: wwe.com
The first match of WWE Backlash was for the Raw Women's Championship. Result: Bianca Belair defeated Iyo Sky to retain the title.
Image: wwe.com
The second match of Backlash was Seth Rollins vs Omos. Result: Rollins won the match via pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
The third contest of the night was the Triple Threat match- Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley. Result: Theory retains US Championship.
Image: wwe.com
On the night SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley faced off the home favourite Zelina Vega.
Image: wwe.com
Vega was in the contest but fell short eventually. Ripley retained the championship.
Image: wwe.com
The co-main event of the night was Damian Priest vs Bad Bunny. The match was a conclusion to the rivalry that took place between LWO and Judgement Day.
Image: wwe.com
Bad Bunny was all prepared for the match.
Image: wwe.com
The match saw many interferences including that of former WWE US champ Carlito.
Image: wwe.com
Eventually, Bad Bunny got the win, giving the Puerto Rico crowd a reason to jump in joy.
Image: wwe.com
In the main event, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar faced off. Rhodes attacked Brock before the start but later beast gave gave his opponent a tour of Suplex City
Image: wwe.com
In the bloody brawl, Cody Rhodes got the pinfall victory however, it was a clean victory for the American Nightmare.
Image: wwe.com
Ahead of the main event, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos squared off against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle. Result: Sikoa and The Usos won.
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More