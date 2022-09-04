Suraj Alva
WWE Clash at the Castle: Reigns takes down McIntyre, Edge & Rey Mysterio reign supreme
The Street Profits and Madcap Moss face Theory and Alpha Academy in the six man tag team match. The battle saw Street Profits and Moss emerge victorius
The six women tag team match involved Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky facing Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka
After all the talks during recent episodes in build up to the match it was Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky who registered victory
Sheamus and Gunther had an all out brawl for the Intercontinental championship. The battle saw Gunther retain the belt, while Sheamus received applause.
Shayna Baszler had vowed to break Liv Morgan's arm and win the WWE SmackDown women's title. However in the end it was Morgan who retained the title.
Rey Mysterio and Edge faced the Judgement Day in a tag team team. The veterans superstars managed won after Edge beat Balor with sphere.
Dominik shocked everyone in Cardiff kicking Edge below the belt followed by a vicious clothesline to his father Rey Mysterio.
The feud between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle has been brewing for a long time now. The match which eventually happened saw Rollins triumph over Riddle.
The much awaited feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for Undisputed WWE Universal Title lived upto it's hype.
Both the wrestlers went toe to toe but eventually it was Reigns who retained the title following a little help form his cousin Solo Sikoa.
