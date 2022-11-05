Vidit Dhawan
Nov 05 ,2022
WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 5 Surprises that could occur in Riyadh
Image: Twitter@WWE
Hall of Famer Edge can return to WWE Crown Jewel to help the OC defeat the Judgment Day.
Image: Twitter@WWE
Edge has been out of action ever since the Judgment Day attacked his wife, Beth Phoenix.
Image: WWE.com
WWE legend The Rock could also return and have a segment with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Image: WWE.com
For a long time, there have been rumours that The Rock and Roman Reigns may clash at WrestleMania.
Image: WWE.com
Another surprise that could take place at WWE Crown Jewel is Bobby Lashley defeating Brock Lesnar.
Image: WWE.com
Lesnar has been one of the most dominant WWE superstars and only a few opponents have managed to beat him.
Image: Twitter@WWE
Another blockbuster clash will feature Omos taking on Braun Strowman.
Image: Twitter@WWE
The battle of the two giants could see the ring breaking down.
Image: WWE.com
WWE Crown Jewel will be headlined by none other than Roman Reigns taking on Logan Paul for the Universal Championship.
Image: Twitter@WWE
Logan can pull off the biggest surprise if he could end Roman Reigns' two-year reign as champion in just his third WWE match.
Image: WWE.com
