Vishal Tiwari
Nov 05 ,2022
WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Full match card
Image: wwe
Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will be headlining the event for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Image: wwe
Brock Lesnar will lock horns against Bobby Lashley in his heavyweight fight on Saturday.
Image: wwe
Braun Strowman will fight the Giant Omos in a match at the 2022 Crown Jewel on Saturday.
Image: wwe
Drew McIntyre will take on Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match at 2022 Crown Jewel.
Image: wwe
The Usos will square off against Brawling Brutes in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.
Image: wwe
In the Women's Tag Team Championship, Alexa Bliss and Asuka will fight Damage CTRL.
Image: wwe
In the Raw Women's Championship Last Woman Standing match, Bianca Belair will clash against Bayley.
Image: wwe
Find Out More