Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 20 ,2022
WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Full match card as Reigns takes on Logan Paul & Lesnar faces Lashley
Image: wwe.com
Roman Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE universal titles against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on November 5.
Image: wwe.com
Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast last month.
Image: wwe.com
Logan claimed he would defeat Roman towards the end of the podcast. At the Las Vegas press conference, Triple H confirmed the matchup for Crown Jewel.
Image: wwe.com
Brock Lesnar will clash against Bobby Lashley at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PPV.
Image: wwe.com
Lesnar returned to WWE TV for the first time since SummerSlam 2022 earlier this week.
Image: wwe.com
Lashley challenged The Beast for a return to RAW, where the epic clash of the titans was confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel.
Image: wwe.com
The O.C. ( AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be up against The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel 2022.
Image: wwe.com
Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day challenged AJ Styles’ team for a Six-Man Tag Team Match on RAW.
Image: wwe.com
