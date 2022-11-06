Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 06 ,2022
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results: Roman Reigns punishes Logan Paul in instant classic
Image: wwe.com
Logan Paul looked impressive during the undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.
Image: wwe.com
The Usos interrupted to help their cousin Roman Reigns but were soon knocked down by a surprise entry.
Image: wwe.com
Jake Paul made his ring walk to save his brother Logan Paul and knocked out both Usos.
Image: wwe.com
However, Roman retained the titles with the victory and asserted his dominance as the head of the table.
Image: wwe.com
Bray Wyatt was once again interrupted by Uncle Howdy at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
Image: wwe.com
Braun Strowman defeat Omos in the battle of the giants at Crown Jewel 2022.
Image: wwe.com
The Usos successfully defended their undisputed tag team titles against the Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel 2022.
Image: wwe.com
Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain the WWE Raw women's championship in a Last Woman Standing match.
Image: wwe.com
Drew McIntyre defeated Karion Kross in a steel cage match at Crown Jewel 2022.
Image: wwe.com
The Judgement Day won against the OC at Crown Jewel on Saturday night.
Image: wwe.com
Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) defeated Alexa Bliss & Asuka to reclaim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Image: wwe.com
Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley in a hard-fought match at Crown Jewel 2022.
Image: wwe.com
