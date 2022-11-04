Suraj Alva
Nov 04 ,2022
WWE Crown Jewel: Five huge matches to look forward to
Image: WWE.com
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns are set to headline the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.
Image: WWE.com
Logan Paul got a shot at the title after a heated exchange between him and WWE champion on social media after Reigns had appeared on Paul’s podcast,
Image: WWE.com
Alexa Bliss and Asuka won the Women's tag team title in a recent episode of RAW. They will look to retain the title when they take on Damage CTRL.
Image: WWE.com
Lesnar lost to Lashley at Royal Rumble earlier this year when both men met for first time. At Crown Jewel expect everything to break loose when these two colide
Image: WWE.com
In the current scenario, it looks impossible for The Usos to lose undisputed belts. However, the Brawling Brutes will look to end their title run.
Image: WWE.com
Bianca Belair will defend her title against Bayley in last women's standing match. Beliar will look to assert her dominance while Bayley will have eyes on prize
Image: WWE.com
After the loss at Extreme Rules, Drew McIntyre will be out for revenge. Expect an all-out brawl as McIntyre looks to end his losing streak at PPV.
Image: WWE.com
