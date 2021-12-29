WWE Day 1 PPV: 5 matches that could steal the show in Atlanta
Image: wwe.com
1. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley will be fighting for the WWE Championship title, currently held by Big E in a fatal four-way match.
2. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 PPV. Reigns recently fired Paul Heyman, who was the lynchpin behind his title reign.
3. Becky Lynch will defend her WWE Raw women's championship title against no. 1 contender Liv Morgan.
4. The Usos will be up against The New Day during their WWE SmackDown tag team championship title defense at Day 1 PPV.
5. The Edge will be locking horns with The Miz after the former rained blood over Miz and Maryse as they renewed their wedding vows on the last episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
