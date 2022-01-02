WWE Day 1 PPV: Brock Lesnar wins WWE Title, Becky Lynch retain Women's crown
Image: WWE / Instagram
After Roman Reigns withdrew from the WWE Day 1 event due to COVID, Brock Lesnar was added into the WWE title match where he ended up winning the title.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Beck Lynch was defending her Women's title against Liv Morgan and she managed to retain the title after using the manhandle slam from the ropes.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained their title after beating The New Day.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Randy Orton and Matt Riddle also known as RK Bro retained their WWE Raw tag team championship by beating The Street Profits via pinfall.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
The Miz talked his way into making this match something special and in the end, it was Rated R Superstar Edge who defeated Miz by hitting him with a spear which is his signature move.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss to win his first match of 2022. The bout was the most predictable of the matches on the card.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Sheamus & Ridge Holland took on Cesaro & Ricochet in the tag team match during the kickoff event. While Holland was escorted backstage due to injury, Sheamus pinned Cesaro with a brogue kick to win the match.
Image: WWE/ Instagram