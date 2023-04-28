Prateek Arya
Apr 28 ,2023
WWE Draft 2023: Big surprises expected
Image: WWE
Braun Strowman to WWE Raw. In the weeks since his return Strowman has been demoted to the mid card. The brand swap could position him again as a monster.
Image: WWE
Rey Mysterio to Raw. Mysterio has been in a long feaud with the Judgment Day and his son Dominik, and now it seems about time that the father and son part ways.
Image: WWE
Austin Theory is seen as the future, thus the united states champion could be moved to the larger title picture i.e., the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Image: WWE
Solo Sikoa to Smackdown. A future champion Solo Sikoa has so far remained in the shadows of Roman Reigns. A change in brand could make him a bigger superstar.
Image: WWE
The end of the road for the USOS. They have been together since the start and with this Draft Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso could finally go into different directions.
Image: WWE
Nothing is working for Finn Balor at WWE SmackDown. He a change of brand could once again put him as the Demon who everyone fears.
Image: WWE
Seth Rollins to SmackDown. Rollins could be on his way to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
Image: WWE
Roman Reigns to WWE Raw. He has held the WWE Universal title for over 1000 days. What if it is the draft that ultimately ends his reign?
Image: WWE
