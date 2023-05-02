Prateek Arya
May 02 ,2023
WWE Draft 2023 top picks: Brock Lesnar is a free agent
Image: WWE
On Monday Night Raw the WWE Draft 2023 resumed. The first pick of the night was Rhea Ripley. She has been drafted to Raw.
Image: WWE
Seth Rollins, who would be a contender for the World Heavyweight Champion has been drafted to WWE Raw.
Image: WWE
The WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been picked by WWE SmackDown.
Image: WWE
Charlotte Flair has been drafted to SmackDown.
Image: WWE
The WWE Undisputed Tag Team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens go to Raw.
Image: WWE
The bloodline stays intact as the Usos are also headed to SmackDown.
Image: WWE
Brock Lesnar has been announced as a free agent. He is free to appear at any brand whether it is Raw or SmackDown.
Image: WWE
