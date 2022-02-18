WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: 5 intriguing facts to know
Becky Lynch will be defending her WWE RAW Women's Championship in the fifth straight WWE Pay-per-view event. 'The Man' has defended her title at Extreme Rules, Crown Jewel, Day One, The Royal Rumble and not at Elimination Chamber.
The Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns has never been defended inside the Elimination Chamber and the trend will continue this year as well.
Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H will be making history are they are set to feature in first-ever women's chamber match in Saudi Arabia.
AJ Styles has never won the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber however one interesting fact is that he has been part of every Elimination Chamber match since his debut in WWE back in 2016.
Goldberg's match against Roman Reigns will be his final match on his current WWE contract. After rejoining WWE the WCW legend has wrestled in 12 matches and seven of those have been for World Championships.
