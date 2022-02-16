WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: 5 matches to keep an eye on as Lesnar enters the cage
1. Bobby Lashley(c) vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory vs Riddle vs AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship title.
2. Roman Reigns(c) vs Goldberg in the Universal Championship title match at the Elimination Chamber PPV.
3. Becky Lynch(c) vs Lita in the Raw Women's Championship title match at the Elimination Chamber PPV.
4. Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Alexa Bliss in an Elimination Chamber match for a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38.
5. The Usos(c) vs The Viking Raiders for the SmackDown Tag team Championship title match at the Elimination Chamber PPV.
