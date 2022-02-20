WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Big win for Lesnar, Reigns, and Lynch; Check Results
Image: wwe.com
Rey Mysterio kicked-off the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 by defeating The Miz.
Image: wwe.com
Roman Reigns beat WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in the WWE Universal Championship match.
Image: wwe.com
Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. in the Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the WWE Raw women's champion at WrestleMania 38.
Image: wwe.com
Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber 2022.
Image: wwe.com
Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Elimination Chamber 2022.
Image: wwe.com
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Hall of Famer Lita and defended her title at Elimination Chamber 2022.
Image: wwe.com
The SmackDown tag team championship match ended in a no-contest after The Usos brutally attacked The Viking Raiders even before the match started.
Image: wwe.com
Brock Lesnar won the Elimination Chamber match and captured the WWE championship title, setting up a Title vs Title clash against universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in the process.
Image: wwe.com