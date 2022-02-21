WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Unseen pictures from Jeddah
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg takes down Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a spear. Reigns retained his title against the veteran at Elimination Chamber 2022.
Ronda Rousey fights Sonya Deville with one hand tied behind her back. Rousey and Naomi defeated Deville and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair at the Elimination Chamber.
Drew McIntyre takes out his spear after defeating Madcap Moss in a Fall Counts Anywhere match at the Elimination Chamber 2022.
Austin Theory poses alongside AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Riddle ahead of their Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship title.
Seth Rollins powerbombing Theory through Lashley's pod during the Elimination Chamber match. Lashley got ruled out of the title match due to concussion protocols.
Brock Lesnar breaks out of his pods before unleashing wrath on Seth Rollins, Riddle, and AJ Styles. Lesnar climbed on the chamber as Theory looked to unsuccessfully escape.
'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar posing with the WWE championship title following his win at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 PPV in Jeddah.
