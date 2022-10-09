Suraj Alva
Oct 09 ,2022
WWE Extreme Rules results: WWE Bray Wyatt makes a grand return after one year
Bray Wyatt marked his return to WWE after a gap of one year at the Extreme Rules PPV event.
Bray Wyatt appeared in a new mask with a lantern in his hands. In the end he blew out the lantern, and said, "I'm here."
Bray Wyatt's last WWE ring appearance was at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton. He was released in July 2021
Edge faced Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' match. Balor forced Edge to quit after telling him to watch his wife hit by Con-Chair-To.
Matt Riddle faced Seth Rollins in Inside the Fight Pit. The hard-fought battle saw Riddle winning the match by using a triangle hold.
Liv Morgan tied to make it a hat-trick of wins against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. However, Rousey used Bicep Crusher to win her second women's title.
Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's title against Bayley in a Ladder match. The EST retained her belt after driving her challenger face-first into the steel
Drew McIntyre faced Karrion Kross in a strap match. Kross was able to win the match after Scarlett used pepper spray to blind McIntyre
The Brawling Brutes faced Imperium in Donnybrook match. The brutal contest ended with the brutes winning the match.
