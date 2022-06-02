WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: Biggest matches to look forward to as Rhodes faces Rollins
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will clash for the 3rd time since Rhodes' return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, in a Hell in A Cell match during the PPV.
Bobby Lashley's clash against MVP and Omos in a handicap match is another top battle to look forward to, during the upcoming PPV.
AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan's match against the Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) will also excite the fans.
Raw women's champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against former champion Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match.
Theory will defend the WWE United State championship title against Mustafa Ali during the Hell in A Cell PPV.
